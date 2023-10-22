Spider-Man: No Way Home writers reveal who was cut from the original script.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home movie left Spider-Man fans in a frenzy, uniting three different versions of the iconic spider hero. However, a recent revelation sheds light on what could have been. The film’s writers confirmed that three iconic characters from previous films of this character were originally in the script before being scrapped.

In a surprising revelation, screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers confirmed that Mary Jane Watson, played by Kirsten Dunst, and Aunt May, played by Sally Field, from Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man films, were intended to appear in the movie. Additionally, Gwen Stacy, played by Emma Stone, was also in the plans. However, these iconic characters never made it to the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Why were they discarded?

In the book MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios we can read: “Sommers and McKenna, at various points, wrote versions of the story that incorporated Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson and Sally Field’s Aunt May, but they eventually eliminated all those women when they decided the story was already overloaded. The only female characters with significant screen time would be Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May and Zendaya’s MJ. Because the script was constantly changing, none of the actors could read a locked script and they joined the project based on their faith in Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, producer Amy Pascal and director Jon Watts.

The actresses gave their opinion.

Emma Stone even reacted to rumors of her participation in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I’ve heard those rumors… I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not involved. “I don’t know what you’re supposed to answer as an alum.” Emma Stone told MTV News before the film’s premiere.

Kirsten Dunst also addressed the issue on TF:

“They can’t put an older girl there. So I’m not in that movie, no. “I know there are rumors, right?… No, I’m the only one who isn’t in it.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had also previously explained that the priority was the story. Adding too many cameos would have taken away from the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the filmmakers wanted the story to focus on Peter Parker’s last year in high school and his encounter with Doctor Strange. The film’s narrative quality and coherence were major concerns, leading to the decision to leave out these beloved characters from the previous Spider-Man films.

Despite these omissions, Spider-Man: No Way Home remains a milestone in the franchise, uniting three Spider-Men and offering fans an unforgettable cinematic experience.

