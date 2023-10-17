The organizational machine of the “A statue for Gigi Riva” committee has not given up: a mural signed by Giorgio Casu is ready for Rombo di Tuono.

The “A statue for Gigi Riva” Committee which decided to have a mural painted depicting the exploits of Rombo di Tuono at the entrance to the Amsicora Stadium, right where Cagliari won the historic scudetto in the 1969-70 season.

The inauguration, preceded by a presentation and debate, is scheduled for Sunday 22 October at 6.15pm. “The undertaking that we wanted to complete with this work – explains the president of the Committee, Pietro Porcella – bypasses the political games and bureaucratic impediments that could push us to give up, and is a true expression of popular initiative without intervening on public or private funds”.

In honor of Gigi Riva, the committee would have liked to create a monument to be placed in the square in front of the Lazzaretto, in Sant’Elia, in front of the sea that he loved so much. Bureaucratic difficulties and regulatory constraints dating back to the twenty years of fascism did not make this realization possible but the organizational machine did not stop.

October 17 – 11.42am

