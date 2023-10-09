He will miss the next matches against Hungary and Montenegro aiming to resolve the physical problem as soon as possible

Dusan Vlahovic misses the national team: he will spend the break at Continassa, with the aim of relieving his low back pain and making himself available to Allegri when he restarts in the big match against Milan. Serbia will therefore have to do without the center forward in the next scheduled matches against Hungary and Montenegro: the player’s hope is to resolve the physical problem as soon as possible, so as to be able to find continuity between now and the end of the year. And don’t repeat another half-service season after the many failures last year due to groin pain.

TOWARDS MILAN

—

The Bianconeri had started the season with 4 goals in the first four championship matches. However, on the eve of the match against Atalanta, at the end of the training session, the player reported to Allegri about the back pain that he had already had to manage in the previous week. After the failure in the away game in Bergamo, he also missed the derby against Torino: he is better, but is still in the care of the trainers who follow him in a personalized program. Vlahovic wants to be there at the San Siro, as a protagonist: this is why he did not respond to the call-up from Serbia, to which he hopes to return very soon.