Let’s put ourselves in situation. You are playing Angry Birds on your mobile and an ad appears with the signature of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In it you can see Hamas militants and, among raw phrases, collateral damage from the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The last words – in capital letters, like all the others – are a declaration of intent: “We make sure that those who harm us pay a high price.” Now imagine that the person who is playing with the cell phone is not you. It’s a boy.

According to Reuters, the media war between Israel and Palestine has reached advertising for mobile games. At least, in those of the United Kingdom and other European countries. What is at stake so many miles from the war zone is control of the story. And it’s not a small thing. As a result of this, and at least since last October 14, paid advertisements about the conflict have begun to appear in games for all audiences, including children’s titles whose cases have been reported in countries such as Great Britain, France, Austria, Germany and Holland.





The list of games that have issued the announcement, by the way, is also quite varied: Reuters points out that, In addition to Angry Birdsyou have been able to see titles like Alice’s Mergeland, Stack, Balls’n Ropes, Solitaire: Card Game 2023 o Subway Surfers, among others. As reported by Business Insider, these ads have already been seen by at least 16 million people.

In the specific case of Rovio, the company behind the saga Angry Birdsafter learning of the message, began to take action and block advertisements with violent content.

Thank you for sending us this. We have escalated this to all advertising partners as well as other parties. We do not allow violence to be shown in our game ads. We are doing everything we can to ensure that violent ads are blocked on our platforms.

The fact that there is not a better filter for advertising and campaigns within games is a really serious problem. Which brings us to the real question: how have this kind of content been able to reach games that, in general, are for all audiences?

Israel does not know how the ad reached mobile games

According to statements to Reuters, the digital head of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, David Sarangaacknowledged that he “had no idea” how the message ended up in mobile video games, confirming that, indeed, it was a video promoted by the government.

The reason for the announcement, which can be seen on official channels, was defended by Saranga: “We want the world to understand what happened here in Israel. It is a massacre.” How it reached video games is somewhat more complex: we know that the Israeli ministry contracted advertising in companies such as Taboola, Outbrain, Google and X (Twitter), but it is not clear who brought it to mobile games.

It would be necessary to review the complete list of advertising partners of each video game company and go one by one. To put it in perspective, only Rovio works with 43 advertising companies. Furthermore, it goes without saying that each country directly regulates the advertising that is broadcast under its own regulations.





However, a note: advertising supports many video games, applications and mobile projects that are completely free. They are another alternative to offering small payments or making a complete disbursement to be able to play. Logically, the success of any advertisement lies in reaching the right audience. And in this specific case, it was a huge mistake.

Offering such explicit content and these types of messages in games that are generally enjoyed by the little ones in the house is something that is not appropriate and should not be allowed. Because control of the story will be crucial for both parties involved, but the end does not justify the means. Especially if those media are children’s games.

