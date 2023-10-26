Woe betide you if you call them “elderly”. Years pass, but the class never gets old. If the Champions League is every boy’s secret dream, for the older ones playing it is an honor that goes beyond a single age. Ask Pepe, who in the match between Antwerp and Porto (1-4) became at 40 years and 242 days the oldest outfield player to have ever played a Champions League match. From Costacurta to Ibrahimovic, passing through Giggs, Buffon and Ballotta, let’s find out who the other over 40s are.