Footage of Iran’s Ababil drone targeting a US warship without being detected. Photo/PressTV video

TEHERAN – Iranian media showed footage of long-range reconnaissance and high-endurance combat drones tracking United States (US) warships sailing in international waters in the northern Indian Ocean.

The footage, taken by the Ababil-5 drone’s day and night cameras, shows the drone roaming near the US warship undetected.

The warship appeared to be an Arleigh Burke-class missile-armed destroyer as it passed through local waters.

Ababil-5 reportedly took off for its mission from an Iranian military base located in Jask, a small port city in southeast Iran’s Hormozgan province.

According to local media, the drone managed to monitor the American warship for around 24 hours.

Ababil-5, which means Flock of Birds in Farsi, was first launched in April 2022 at a military parade in Tehran.

This is the fifth version of the Ababil-1, one of Iran’s first drone designs, which the country developed and used during the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

Manufactured by the Iranian Aircraft Manufacturing Industry Company (HESA), the Ababil-5 reportedly has a range of nearly 500 km, and can be used for long-range reconnaissance or attack missions with four Qaem-9 guided anti-tank missiles, or six precision-guided bombs.

The UAV is equipped with radar-absorbing material, making it difficult for enemy radar to detect it.