You already know that Amazon always likes to be one step ahead when it announces one of its key promotion dates (such as Prime Day or Black Friday) and this time it was not going to be different. And although the new Prime Day 2023 takes place next week, the company has seen fit to aggressively lower the prices of its gadgets so that you can now buy an Echo or a Fire TV at a knockdown price. Don’t miss such an opportunity.

Echo smart speaker: all models and discounted prices

The smart speaker par excellence is, of course, on offer and it also does so in several of its most popular formats, both with and without a screen. Starting with the Echo Pop, the cheapest in the house, which, thanks to its 62% discount, is priced at only 20.99 euros. The discount applies to any of its colors (black, white, lilac or green) and with your purchase you take home a small device, with an attractive design, with Bluetooth, WiFi, Alexa (obviously) and the perfect power for rooms and stays little.

If you prefer something a little higher, you also have the Echo dot with 5th generation clock. It has the same connections as the Pop, but has a sphere-shaped design inside which hides a more powerful front-facing speaker that will fit in any room. In addition to the clock, its LED indicator shows the time, song titles and more specific data when you ask Alexa something.

In case what you want is to bet 100% on the sound, then your Echo on sale is the Studio. As you know, this speaker is aimed at a more demanding audience in that sense, since we already have a device with spatial audio, Dolby Atmos and a configuration designed to offer us immersive audio that surrounds you.

Within the Echo segment with a screen we have two discounted models. On the one hand, the Show 5 3rd generation, a device with a touch screen, Alexa and the possibility, as always, of controlling your other smart devices that are connected to your digital home. Powerful sound and compact size are the two mottos that characterize this equipment that drops in price by 50%. It is said soon.

Finally, we have within these Echo the incredible Show 15. This smart screen with a size of 15.6 inches and Full HD resolution is perfect to act as a control unit and have it, for example, in an office or a kitchen. Through it we will have visual access to notes, your calendar, the news of the day and other information you choose, as well as voice control through Alexa, as always. It is accompanied by a remote control and comes with integrated Fire TV, which means that you can also use it as a small smart TV to enjoy streaming content from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, RTVE Play and more. It has a 28% discount (90 euros, almost nothing!).

The Fire TVs with a discount

As we pointed out, we also have a discount on the famous Fire TVs in the house. In this way, we find a 42% discount on its model Fire TV Stick, which is accompanied, remember, by voice control with Alexa, including TV controls, and allows streaming of content in HD. It is small, manageable and extremely economical, especially now, with such a discount.

If you want to raise the level, you should bet on the firm’s best-selling model, the Fire TV Stick 4K. This one, as its name suggests, offers streaming support for 4K content, in addition to coming with Dolby Vision, 2 GB of RAM (compared to 1 GB of the “normal” model) and WiFi 6. It is the version that we most recommend, without doubt, and it has a 50% discount.

We also have in this price festival the Fire TV Cube. This streaming media player supports 4K connections, voice control with Alexa, enjoys WiFi 6E and an Ethernet port, houses 16 GB of internal memory and even allows you to connect and control your cable TV devices, game consoles, webcams, etc. It lacks nothing and its price has fallen by 31%.

Last but not least, we also have an offer in the Alexa Pro voice control. Enjoy the remote search function, TV controls and backlit buttons, while also being comfortable to handle and hold in your hand. Remember that this controller is compatible with most Fire TV devices and other televisions, sound bars and A/V receivers, but not all brands and models. Here you can check its compatibility so as not to get scared. Their discount, by the way, is 25%.