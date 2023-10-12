The former PSG coach, in the sights of the Azzurri before Garcia’s arrival, takes the place of the sacked Hernan Crespo

The career of Christophe Galtier starts again from Qatar. Five months after the termination of the contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the club he trained in the 2022-’23 season, the former Monza defender accepted the proposal ofAl-Duhaila team that plays in the Qatar championship and is looking for a coach after the dismissal of Hernan Crespo.

Galtier, who with the PSG he won Ligue 1 and the French Super Cup, but was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League by Bayern Munich, he had had contacts with Napoli in the summer to succeed Luciano Spalletti, but in the end president De Laurentiis had decided to focus on compatriot Rudi Garcia .