Niels Klunder is proud and happy that everything has now been completed and completed. “It was a search. Together with my brother Job, I joined my parents’ partnership and we knew that the stable was ‘finished’. So then you start making plans and having conversations to prepare your company for the future and expand to expand. That was all done, it was also arranged with the bank. Unfortunately, the issue of phosphate rights came into play, which made a lot of uncertainty. The bank became cautious and wait-and-see. At a certain point you know that, if you If you don’t get financing, the company could end.”