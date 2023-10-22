Done the law done the snare. Coinciding with the third month of the entry into force of the new rule that prohibits commercial calls without authorization, the OCU decided in September to carry out a small experiment: ask 1,600 users between 25 and 79 years old if they had really noticed a change in the bombardment of telephone spam. Their answers surprise.

And not exactly in a good way.

To start, a little memory. The summer started with good news for users tired of picking up their cell phones to meet salespeople on the other end of the line. On June 29, the new General Telecommunications Law put an end to telephone spam. And firmly, in addition, contemplating important sanctions for companies that decide to break the regulations.

For many, like the OCU, the change seemed like a ray of light, the opportunity to end “the terrible advertising bombardment” of companies. But…

…But not everything was so pretty. We told you about it back in the day. The standard represented progress, but everything indicated that it would not put an end to telephone spam. The reason is very simple: the legislation provides for exceptions, reasons that allow companies to continue dialing your number to tell you about their latest offers.

What exceptions are those? There are several possible scenarios: that at some point you yourself have given your consent to receive commercial communications; that you have unsubscribed from a telecommunications operator in the last year, in which case the company may contact you to “get you back”; or that the content of the call is considered to be of public interest.

Furthermore, there are other loopholes that make it difficult to put a stop to telephone spam, such as companies hiding its origin by resorting to foreign call centers.

What has the OCU verified? What you may have experienced yourself over the last four months: that users have not been spared from commercial calls. “And they are nothing ‘strange’, nine out of ten consumers have received an unwanted commercial call in the last month,” says the OCU, which also recognizes that the companies “many times do not identify themselves.”

Their data is revealing: 90% of those surveyed had received an unsolicited commercial call over the previous four weeks and around 25% acknowledged having received more than 10 communications in 30 days.

Is there more data? Yes. And they are just as worrying. A significant part of the OCU respondents, around 18%, stated that those who contacted them did not even identify themselves, which goes against what is established by the Spanish Data Protection Agency. Perhaps the most curious result of all, however, is that 72% of these unwanted calls came from companies of which the interviewee was not a client and had not been one in the last year.

The companies that call the most. The OCU study is interesting for another reason: it leaves a small ranking of the companies that call the most. Although only a third of users remember who called them to make an offer, OCU technicians have been able to compile an interesting “top 5 spammers”. And we say interesting, not surprising, because as the organization itself recognizes “it is still the same as last June.”

The companies that lead it are Vodafone, Iberdrola, Jazztel, Orange and Endesa. “Clearly it is the telecommunications companies and the electricity and gas companies that top the ranking because Naturgy, Repsol, Euskaltel and MásMovil, among others, are also mentioned,” adds the consumer association.

And how to solve it? That is another of the questions that the OCU asked the 1,600 people it contacted: what methods do they use to avoid the bombardment of unwanted calls. The result is also revealing and shows that the most useful strategy is to block the sender directly.

45% of those surveyed opt for this alternative, compared to 13% who have signed up for a list not to receive communications or the 2% who try to identify the company and request that their data be removed from the contact base.

What does the OCU say? He advises paying special attention when granting authorizations or requiring the company to “properly identify itself” to know if it is authorized. If it is, the organization remembers that permission to make calls or transfer information can be revoked.

Images: Jonas Leupe (Unsplash) and OCU

In Xataka: Spam calls still haven’t disappeared, so the AEPD is already promoting recording them to report them