Smoke and fire billowed after Israeli troops attacked a tall tower in Gaza City, Saturday (7/10/2023). Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

AMMAN – The Indonesian Embassy in Amman, Jordan, has issued an appeal to Indonesian citizens (WNI) residing in the Gaza Strip to increase vigilance and avoid places of conflict.

The appeal was issued after conflict broke out between Palestine and Israel in the Gaza Strip following tensions following the closure of entry and exit points in the area some time before.

In this conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared open war against Palestine. It is reported that the conflict has claimed hundreds of lives and injured thousands more.

“The Indonesian Embassy in Amman has coordinated with community nodes in Gaza and it is confirmed that so far no Indonesian citizens have become victims,” ​​said the Indonesian Embassy in Amman in a written statement on Saturday (7/10/2023).

The Indonesian Embassy in Amman also appealed to Indonesian citizens not to make tourist visits to the area.

The Indonesian Embassy in Amman has also alerted the Hotline number +962 7 7915 0407

“Apart from that, Indonesian citizens who are in Egypt or Lebanon bordering Israel and need assistance can contact the Indonesian Embassy Hotline in Cairo at +201022229989 or the Indonesian Embassy in Lebanon Hotline at +9613199493.

Hamas launched an attack entitled Operation Al-Aqsa Storm. The attacks began early Saturday, when Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip stormed into southern Israel by land, air and sea, apparently surprising Israel’s notorious security apparatus.