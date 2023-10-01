loading…

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) confirmed that no Indonesian citizens were victims of the flash floods in New York. Photo/NBC News

JAKARTA – Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) ensures that no Indonesian citizens (WNI) are victims of the flash floods that hit the city of New York, United States (US).

Flash floods hit New York City and its surroundings on Friday (29/9/2023). This flood paralyzed most of the activities and activities of the people of New York City because it had an impact on slowing down public transportation services such as subways and buses. The heavy rain also delayed around 1,000 flights from JFK, La Guardia and Newark airports.

The governor of New York state, Kathy Hochul, declared a state of emergency (State of Emergency) in response to heavy rain and flooding in New York, the Hudson Valley and Long Island.

“The Indonesian Consulate General in New York has coordinated with local authorities and the Indonesian community. To date, no Indonesian citizens have become victims of the flash flood,” said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a written message, Sunday (1/10/2023).

“Previously, the Indonesian Consulate General had also issued an appeal to the Indonesian people to be careful, always monitor information from local authorities and in an emergency immediately call 911 and the Indonesian Consulate General’s hotline in New York +1 347 806 9279,” continued the written message.

Images and video footage showed people wading through knee-deep water, as streets and subways were hit by heavy rain. Several videos uploaded to social media showed water flowing from the ceiling and walls of subway stations and onto submerged platforms.

The New York Police Department also announced some road closures and said the National Guard had been deployed. Elsewhere, traffic came to a standstill as water rose to cover car tires along FDR Drive, a main thoroughfare along Manhattan’s east side.

New York City saw nearly 14 inches of rain so far this month, making September the wettest month since 1882, according to National Weather Service data.

(ian)