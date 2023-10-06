Gen Z in the world of work: salary comes first, but dreams don’t take second place

In 2023, Generation Z is decisively entering the world of work, already representing 20% ​​of new hires in Italy. This significant data stimulated Adecco to conduct an in-depth analysis of their preferences and motivations. In collaboration with Teleperformance, creator of “InsiderZ”, a project dedicated to Gen Z, this research provides valuable insights into the factors influencing the career choices of this emerging generation.

Salary, king of preferences

Top of the priority list for Gen Z, salary stands out, chosen by 61% as the determining factor in choosing a job. But there’s an interesting twist: despite the money is important, it takes a back seat to the possibility of doing a job in line with one’s passions and studies, and work-life balance, both at 32%.

On the contrary, aspects such as attention to the employee, alignment between personal and corporate values, the commitment to environmental sustainability and the benefits offered are below the radar, all stuck at 9%. Hourly flexibility, however, is a fundamental component for 30% of Gen Z.

But there is one aspect that makes this generation unique: although salary is a priority, Gen Z is not satisfied with just money. 60% are willing to give up a higher salary to get a rewarding job in line with their education. This attitude probably explains why 74% of young workers say they are satisfied with their job and 40% say they have found their dream job.

However, it seems that it is not the work itself that worries the younger generation, but rather the pursuit of it. 68% approach this research with negative feelings, including worry (38%), anxiety (31%) and resignation (12%).

READ ALSO: Young people and the world of work: research by SGB Humangest

Gender differences

For both genders of Gen Z, salary remains at the top of the agenda, but this is where the similarities dissolve. 31% of men place the type of contract in second placewhile for women, 39% rate the possibility of doing a job in line with their studies and interests as second selection criterion. In third place, men put the possibility of making a career (29%), while women choose the balance between life and work (35%). There is also a significant difference in the importance placed on corporate inclusivity, more relevant for women (16%) than men (10%), while alignment between corporate and personal values ​​is more critical for men ( 11%) compared to women (6%).

Geographical differences

Across Italy, salary is at the top of the list of priorities for Gen Z, but with some regional variations. 68% of preferences in the North West, 55% in the North East, 57% in the Center and 62% in the South. Finding a balance between life and work is fundamental for 34% of young people in the North East, compared to 33% in the North West, 28% in the Center and 31% in the South and the Islands. In the Center and South, Gen Z shows a greater interest in environmental issues.

Employer commitment is considered important in only 10% of cases in both regions, while in the North West this aspect is less relevant (7%).

READ ALSO: USA, young people of generation Z from Millennials to Pandemials

Subscribe to the newsletter