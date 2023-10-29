José and his “discipline” as a suspended player: at the Olimpico he watches the match in a small room, but away from home…

No change of plans. Although San Siro was a sort of second home for José Mourinho for two years, the Giallorossi coach will make no exceptions on Sunday evening. Nor will an exception to the rule be allowed with respect to the “dogma” that has been given regarding the away matches to be followed during a disqualification round. Almost an unwritten code, studied by the Special One to watch his Roma matches undisturbed away from the pitch.

code

—

When the team is playing at the Olimpico, in the event of disqualification, José watches the match inside a private room of the stadium, with the exception of the last two Europa League matches seen from the press gallery. On away matches, however, the code provides different rules: away from the capital, Mou never follows the match inside the stadium. To the stands of a hostile stadium or a possible internal room, the coach prefers the bus or minivan with which his players and technical staff usually travel to the facility that will host the match. Naturally, the vehicles are always parked a few meters from the changing rooms, so as to allow the coach – once the match is over – to reach the team in the shortest time possible.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

the previous

—

So even on Sunday, in the 6pm match, Mourinho will remain behind the scenes, giving up the ovation of what were once his people. The same choice made on October 1st 2022, when he faced his former team at San Siro as a disqualified player. Led by his deputy Foti on the bench, the Giallorossi won 2-1, goals from Dybala and Smalling. And Mourinho, even if on the bus, managed to unleash himself. A precedent that will be difficult not to think about on Sunday…

October 27 – 10.59pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED