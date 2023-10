Revised positions, system changes, maximum application against small-medium teams: the Rossoneri coach’s countermoves after the shock derby in mid-September

the 5-1 in the derby was a trauma, it left waste, it could have compromised the season, suffocated it in its cradle, dismantled the certainties acquired in the first few days. Not even a month has passed, but Milan survived and moved on. Stefano Pioli kept the bar straight, inside the locker room and on the pitch.