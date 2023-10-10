Cleaning the changing rooms, giving up the ego and demonstrating total dedication to the cause: the book on rugby that the coach will give to the team contains the secrets to the success of the national team

10 October – MILAN

“No dicks” is the mantra of the All Blacks, the symbolic team of world rugby, and will soon become so for Luciano Spalletti’s national team too. “No dicks” is also the title of James Kerr’s best seller that the Italian coach said he wanted to give to his players for Christmas: not a simple book on rugby, but a real manual on achieving goals , on motivation, on leadership, used by many companies as a guide to improve themselves and everyone who works within them. After all, the author, business leadership expert James Kerr, has worked as a coach for US and British special forces, for Google and Red Bull companies, for many Formula 1 teams and for America’s Cup crews.

clean the changing rooms

The book digs deep, down to the most hidden depths of the All Blacks universe, and tells of a world that in some ways seems light years away: the players, especially the older ones (because the example always starts from them) at the end of every game they arm themselves with brooms and clean the changing rooms, because no one else has to do it, “because no one takes care of the All Blacks, the All Blacks take care of themselves” writes Kerr. The message of the book is clear: there is no “I” that can place itself above the team, and at the same time each individual is responsible for the good of the group, and it is the message that Spalletti wants to convey to his boys.

humility and discipline

“A group of capable but undisciplined individuals can only fail. Character triumphs over talent”: this is one of the key phrases in James Kerr’s book, but Spalletti himself could easily have said it. The coach asked for commitment, seriousness and humility, total dedication to the cause and above all no superficial attitudes: “Whoever doesn’t fight with desire will no longer have the possibility of existing in football, at least not with me” he said from the retreat in Coverciano. The example of the All Blacks is clear: they have had many moments of crisis and it is only thanks to this mentality that they have emerged unscathed and stronger.

the shirt is sacred

In terms of mentality, Spalletti’s philosophy is very close to that of the All Blacks: the coach wants his boys to realize the importance of wearing the blue shirt, and how important it is for all the fans – especially those who live abroad. ‘abroad – see a winning national team. In the book, Kerr explains that the Maori have a word, taonga, which means treasure. Here, the black shirt with the silver fern of the All Blacks is a treasure, a sacred object. And so the blue one must be too.

