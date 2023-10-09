Identity theft is one of the most common risks that most companies currently face internationally. Telephone and email are two of the most common ways to do this, but not the only ones. The latest case has affected the leading vacation experience booking platform, Booking.

In recent years, phishing campaigns have become one of the most common attacks against all types of users. As technology has developed and we become accustomed to contacting the companies with which we contract services through channels that were not common years ago, such as social networks or WhatsApp, many criminal organizations choose for taking advantage of this situation. To do this, they try to gain the trust of their victims by posing as these companies. However, as users, we should not confuse commercial or query resolution channels with those that have to do with the processing of our personal data. Therefore, it is advisable to be alert to any warning signs.

One of the latest cases to be affected by this type of campaigns has been Booking. That, as reported Javier Sanz via Twitter, its users are receiving emails inviting them to confirm the reservation previously made through this means, alerting them about a problem with the payment made using the credit card with which we made the reservation. In the event of not confirming it, according to the same email, the cancellation would occur.

Fraudulent messages

At the time of writing these lines, Booking has not confirmed through any of its channels that it is receiving any type of attack that calls into question the security of its users’ data. Therefore, the origin of the problem is probably found in the security systems of the hotels that have a presence on the platform. A security breach that allows criminal groups to have access to all their databases and know which ones have active reservations for the coming weeks or months.

These bands take advantage of the feeling of urgency that the user may have when they are in the middle of a trip with several stops or when there are just a few days left before the vacation begins and, with the preparations, they cannot stop to analyze the situation. Opting for the simplest route, which is to trust that the message arrives from the reservation platform. In this case, a priori the affected hotels have no obligation to refund the swindled money. Therefore, it will be necessary to contact the company that provides us with our credit card in order to try to recover the stolen money.

Safety precautions

The relevant security agencies, as well as companies that have been involved in this type of scam, have been reminding their users for years that, given the increase in phishing scams, they will never use email, telephone or SMS to request our personal data, such as our bank card.

Furthermore, if you have doubts when confirming any type of email or link that may raise certain doubts, it is always advisable to contact the company in question through its official channels before providing any type of related information. to our credit cards or any other personal data.