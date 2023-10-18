At Cinemascomics we analyze the Blu-Ray of Sin Malos Rollos, the hooligan and spicy comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence.

At Cinemascomics we have analyzed the domestic Blu-Ray edition of Without bad rolls, Jennifer Lawrence’s most mischievous and bawdy comedy, which is now on sale in stores on DVD and Blu-ray, in addition to being available for rental and digital sale. The film produced by Sony Pictures and the leading actress herself is distributed in physical format by Arvi Licensing in our country.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys, The Office) and written by the filmmaker himself along with John Phillips (Dirty Grandpa), the film features a cast made up of Jennifer Lawrence (X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Andrew Barth Feldman (Noise Background), Matthew Broderick (Day Fiancé), Laura Benanti (Supergirl), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear), Natalie Morales (Little Details), Kyle Mooney (Zoolander No. 2), Hasan Minhaj (Haunted Mansion) , Alysia Joy Powell (Judas and the Black Messiah) and Scott MacArthur (Halloween Kills), among others.

Synopsis:

Faced with pressing financial debts and nothing more stable on the horizon, Maddie (Lawrence) will decide to apply for a curious job advertisement, in which wealthy and overprotective parents are looking for a young woman who wants to date their introverted 19-year-old son. years, Percy, in exchange for a car. Once the offer is accepted, the thirty-year-old must get Percy’s attention before the young man goes to university and her house is repossessed.

The film has a duration of approximately 103 minutes and is rated as not recommended for children under 12 years of age.

The film is shown in its Blu-Ray version with various extras, which we have analyzed for Cinemascomics readers. The Blu-Ray review is completely spoiler-free, in case you haven’t had a chance to see the movie yet and want to know what extras it contains.

Technical characteristics:

Audio: Spanish, English, French and German in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.Subtitles: Spanish, English, French, German, Arabic, Portuguese and Turkish. Movie in high definition widescreen (1.85:1)Original title: No Hard Feelings

Trailer:

Additional content:

Outtakes and errors (4 minutes):

Forgettable dialogues, babbling, improvised phrases, fake laughter, grimaces, antics, swearing, dares and choked words are part of the reel of outtakes.

A Motley Team: Meet the Characters (7 minutes):

Jennifer Lawrence assures that the characters are phenomenal and very complete, while the rest of the cast talks about the good vibes that there was during filming and that they know people like their characters.

For his part, screenwriter and executive producer John Phillips confesses that the character played by Jennifer Lawrence, Maddie, is inspired by Lebowski, being a bit lazy, not wanting to make an effort and prefers the fast lane, smoking weed and being on her own.

Jennifer Lawrence indicates that her character needs a car, because she loses hers and is an Uber driver. She doesn’t want to leave the Hamptons because it’s where she grew up, but she needs money fast to save her house. But she is also energetic, good-natured, daring, funny and she likes to have fun. While her casting highlights her sense of humor.

On the other hand, actor Andrew Barth Feldman combines comedy and authenticity well when playing Percy, where his character is very far from his comfort zone, says the actor. While Matthew Broderick plays Percy’s father, Laird, who wears a wig to portray a rich father from the Hamptons; where her mother, Allison, is played by actress Laura Benanti, who defines her character as an overprotective mother. Rounding out the main cast are Scott MacArthur and Natalie Morales as Maddie’s lifelong friends Jim and Sara.

A Little Mistake: Making No Bad Rolls (6 minutes):

Actress Jennifer Lawrence assures that she has always wanted to do comedy and the best way is to do a film for adults. They were looking to make a comedy with the wrong touch to make it look good. The plot is inspired by an advertisement they saw in a newspaper, coupled with overprotective parents and a girl who needs money quickly. As it is, while we see behind-the-scenes images, the cast talks about how funny the script is and how much fun they had shooting the film, especially with the dialogues they improvised.

Without bad rolls

Product : Without bad rolls

URL : Amazon

Precio : 19,95 €

Currency : Eur

Availability : InStock

Description : Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she has found the solution to her financial problems when she discovers a curious job ad: wealthy, overprotective parents are looking for someone to date their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, before he goes away to school. university. To Maddie’s surprise, Percy turns out to be a real challenge. She has one summer to get it or lose it all.

Edu16k

4.5 4.50 5

Average score

User rating /5 (Be the first! Votes)