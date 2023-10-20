Nitro Deck is a new accessory available for Nintendo Switch that will greatly improve the gaming experience that we decide to have with the console of the momentand the great jewel of Nintendo today. Gioteck is one of the world-known companies that produces hardware or software accessories for consoles. In fact, its new creation will forever change the experience of enjoying entertainment on Nintendo Switch.

We are talking about the launch of Nitro Deck, a product designed for a portable gaming experience adapted to both the standard version of Nintendo Switch and the OLED model. The objective of this hardware is to attach it to the Nintendo Switch to ensure that the joysticks do not have the famous “drift” that has frustrated the gaming experience of thousands of players over the years. Below we leave you a list with the main characteristics.

An adapted and ergonomic design that will allow us to enjoy a quality experience with our joysticks. The Hall effect of the joysticks will prevent the drift from developing that has caused so many nightmares for players since 2017. In addition, Nitro Deck has minimal or Ultra Low latency thanks to the latest generation USB-C connection. Additionally, if we want to use an additional wired controller, Nitro Deck is also compatible thanks to its controllers. Expect full support for motion, vibration, and more features on both laptops and desktops.

Details of the Nitro Deck Release:

