“I think car manufacturers – in general – have forgotten the passion for cars,” Nissan’s Ivan Espinosa told Top Gear. And perhaps it is a chicken and egg story, because future buyers of cars are also less and less attracted to nice stuff: ‘It depends on the country, but you can see that young customers are less and less attracted to cars. ‘

The affable Senior Vice President of Global Product Planning – he is in fact responsible for Nissan’s future passenger cars – thinks this lack of enthusiasm from the youth is because no one is offering anything that can ignite that passion. And he has a (dream) plan for the future of Nissan: a cheap sports car.

Will Nissan release a new hot hatchback?

When asked if the company could offer a new hot hatch – like the old Sunny GTI-R – he tells TG: ‘I’m not sure about a hot hatch, but maybe a smaller electric sports car. A little smaller, a little more affordable. Certainly.’

He notes that Nissan has always had a three-pronged performance offering, and that’s something he wants to work towards. ‘Depending on the point in time you look at, we’ve always had the GT-R, we’ve always had the Z, and we’ve always had an entry-level model – either a hot hatch like the Pulsar, or something similar (of that price and performance point).”

No Nissan GT-R or Nissan Z in the Netherlands

“And that’s something we’re missing a little bit today.” Indeed, because in the Netherlands we do not have a Nissan GT-R or a Nissan Z. And while both models are available elsewhere in the world. The latter car – the new Z – is apparently doing very well. According to Espinosa, the coupe is selling very well and the reactions from buyers are positive.

‘How do we now move into the future: ideally – and this is my dream as a product planner – to keep these three elements as our sports car offering. A top-of-the-line GT-R with its Nismo variant, a Z with its Nismo variant, and an entry-level model with a Nismo variant as well. This could be a kind of ideal sports car offering,” the VP believes.

Nissan wants a cheap sports car for people in their twenties

He emphasizes again that he is not sure whether it should be a hot hatchback. He wants to have something that appeals to car geeks in their twenties. This new entry-level sports car should not only be ‘exciting and engaging to drive’, but also enable its young customers to connect – in the digital space through the car – with their friends and the community at large.

“This is one of the things that can reignite the flame,” he adds. Of course, there are still some obstacles. If it is a cheap sports car with a petrol engine, then it is immediately too expensive in the Netherlands due to the BPM. And electric cars are by definition still a bit on the pricey side. We are curious to see what the future holds for Nissan.