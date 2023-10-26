Suara.com – Nissan Motor Co. Ltd displays the Nissan Hyper Force as a high-performance electric concept car at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show (JMS) automotive exhibition.

Nissan President and CEO Makoto Uchida said that the concept car shown today is a symbol of the future and carries Nissan’s basic spirit, namely ‘dare to do what others dare not do’.

“We have advanced our EV innovation, moving beyond mobility to create a more sustainable world. These EVs are a symbol of our future to create a cleaner, safer and more inclusive world for everyone without compromising passions and dreams. Through innovation “Nissan is creating a future where everyone can enjoy the excitement of mobility,” said Makoto Uchida, Thursday (26/10/2023).

Nissan Hyper Force is designed for racing enthusiasts and gamers who want to feel the adrenaline rush of a racing circuit but are also conscious of environmental cleanliness.

This is a high-performance electric supercar created to provide the best driving pleasure and also offers high environmental performance and comfort for daily use.

Inside there is a high-powered electric drive system with an all-solid-state battery capable of producing up to 1,000 kW of power with fast acceleration.

This electric car also has a lighter body weight thanks to the use of carbon material, as well as exceptional control on circuits or winding roads.

The exterior design has sharp curves that reflect the performance of the Nissan Hyper Force. Elements reminiscent of Nissan’s high-performance cars, such as front and rear lights, are also included in this model

This concept car has two driving modes, “R” (racing) and “GT” (grand touring). The graphical user interface will change color and appearance based on the mode used by the driver.

In R mode, the high-performance electric car’s cabin will be filled with red light and create an intuitive, driver-centric cockpit to support concentration. While in GT mode, the cabin will light up blue and the screens surrounding the steering wheel move away and merge into one, providing an immersive experience with a simpler infotainment interface.