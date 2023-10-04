The Japan Mobility Show is just around the corner, and that is the time for Japanese manufacturers to unveil their novelties. Suzuki promises to give a concrete preview of the new Swift, but at the Nissan stand it all becomes a lot more futuristic than that. They promise to present a whole series of purely electric concept cars, and we are now getting a glimpse of the first.

For the Zaddy of the future

This is the Nissan Hyper Urban Concept and if you squeeze your eyelids a little closer together, you would almost swear you are looking at a Toyota C-HR. However, the Hyper Urban is even crazier with its sharp lines, as evidenced by the multi-layered front and the countless folds in the flanks. At first glance, those flanks offer room for only two doors, but nothing could be further from the truth, because the rear doors swing upwards like gigantic gull-wing doors. This gives you access to a cockpit that not only looks progressive, but according to Nissan, will remain so as both the software and hardware can be replaced as new technology becomes available.

Underneath, too, the Hyper Urban Concept is ready for the future, or at least if dad wants to come along. The concept car will have a currently unspecified but purely electric drivetrain – how could it be otherwise – but one that can return power to both your home (Vehicle-to-Home) and the grid (Vehicle-to-Grid). . According to Nissan, selling electricity from your battery will be a way to earn some extra money, although there is currently no legal framework for this. However, the cool, attractive hipster dad who owns this car in Nissan’s imagination doesn’t seem to care — because yes: each of the study models shown in Tokyo gets an Anime mascot and in this case it is a real Zaddy.