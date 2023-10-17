Believe it or not, the once ailing MPV seems to have started a second life. However, that is no longer life as a family bus, but rather as luxury transport, especially in electric form. For example, just look at the recently leaked Volvo EM90, the Maxus MIFA9 or even the Volkswagen ID. Buzz and convince us that they are still aimed at families… And Nissan makes that abundantly clear with its latest study model.

Dead serious MPV

This is the Hyper Tourer Concept, the third of four electric concept cars that Nissan will take to the Japan Mobility Show at the end of this month. However, if you haven’t put your lenses in yet, you might have thought that this was a Volkswagen study model. For example, this Nissan Multivan shows off a two-tone body, which in this case is separated by an LED strip that runs over the entire body. At the front, it actually seems to be the starting point of a kind of nose spoiler — because this thing obviously doesn’t have a real grille. Nissan’s Hyper Tourer Concept is purely electric, although all we know about the drivetrain is that it combines two electric motors with the holy grail in electrical land: a solid state battery.

According to Nissan, this technology is all hidden under the underbody, so that the remaining space in this MPV can be fully directed towards the occupants. You will find four comfortable seats, the front two of which can be rotated when the Hyper Tourer drives autonomously – because that is also possible in Nissan’s future. The passengers can then have a nice chat, play cards or of course have a very serious meeting. Just like the hipster crossover and the lifestyle off-roader that Nissan unveiled earlier in this series, the Hyper Tourer gets an Anime mascot and in this case it is a successful business woman complete with a pantsuit and a questionable look. So let it be known: MPVs are no longer just for good mommies.