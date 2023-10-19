The Japan Mobility Show is coming, and you must have known it. This is especially true if you follow Nissan news more closely, because in the run-up to the motor show they have already unveiled a whole family of concept cars. We have already seen a crossover for the future hipster, an off-roader for the upcoming adventurer and a luxury MPV for the successful entrepreneur of tomorrow. However, we were promised one more study model…

Stimulate creativity

This is it, and Nissan calls it the Hyper Punk Concept. That name also sums up its design quite well, because what does this mean to us? Its bodywork appears to consist of a succession of triangular and trapezoidal surfaces and while you are still digesting that word, the lighting takes it even further. At the front, it forms two LED strips that follow the curves of the wheel arches, while the rear lights consist of smaller LED bars that crisscross each other to form a larger LED bar… And speaking of LED bars: you will find them in each wheel. there are three more that together represent a triangle.

You enter through a set of gull-wing doors, which provide access to an equally crazy cabin. This forms a kind of virtual cockpit around the driver, who uses AI and biosensors to gauge your mood. The displays and music are then adjusted to stimulate your creativity, because according to Nissan, this Hyper Punk Concept is aimed at the influencers of the future. For the time being, however, it will remain reserved for gamers, because Nissan will soon release the car on Fortnite. If you prefer to see it in reality, it can also be seen at the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo from October 25.