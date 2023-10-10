The Japan Mobility Show is just around the corner — the Tokyo Auto Show, for the friends. Reason enough for Japanese manufacturers to put their best foot forward, and Nissan is already doing so in the style of its own country. In the run-up to the event, they promise to unveil four crazy concept cars, complete with an imaginary owner in Anime form. Last week we were introduced to the car of the cool young dad of the future, and this time it is the turn of the adventurous bachelor.

“Charging an electric jet ski”

This is the Nissan Hyper Adventure Concept and as the name suggests, this is an all-terrain vehicle. For example, the study model gets Nissan’s e-4ORCE all-wheel drive, which as usual gets its power from a set of electric motors. We are not allowed to know more than that about the drivetrain, so it remains to be seen. Fortunately, there is also plenty to say in that area, because just like last week’s Hyper Urban Concept, the Adventure brother has sharply drawn lines. These form an SUV with a slightly more traditional silhouette, although that tradition is completely wiped off the map here by a set of striking gull-wing doors.

These doors provide access to an innovative interior, because according to Nissan the rear seat can be rotated 180 degrees. This means you can use them, for example, to change your snow boots in the back when moving and to make all that a little easier, the suitcase has a folding ladder. If you push the back seat aside, there is room for everything from skis to even a complete kayak… And speaking of watercraft: the Vehicle-To-Load function of this Hyper Adventure Concept can charge your electric jet ski — Nissan’s words , not ours — which is a somewhat disturbing prospect when combined with the press photos next to the melting ice caps of the Arctic. Well, we don’t have to expect much concrete from this concept car after it is officially unveiled during the Japan Mobility Show on October 25.