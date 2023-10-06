The Chinese brand Nio appears to be completely unprofitable and loses tens of thousands of euros per car sold.

The Chinese brands are flooding the European market with their electric cars. Much to the irritation of European car producing countries such as Germany, Italy and France. It is not surprising that the European Union is concerned about all those Chinese car manufacturers that could flood our continent through support from the Chinese government.

Chinese electric car exports have increased by 851 percent in three years. A very large proportion of those electric cars are driven off the boat in Europe. The car producing countries are increasingly suffering from this.

The Chinese can not only build cheaper due to, among other things, lower wages and the available raw materials in their own country, but also due to enormous support from the Chinese government.

Nio loss

For example, quality publication the New York Times writes that in the second quarter of 2023 the Chinese brand Nio suffered a loss of no less than 808 million euros. Since Nio sells a paltry 8,000 cars worldwide per month, this amounts to a minimum of 33,000 euros per car sold.

If you consider that you can buy a Nio ET5 in our country from 50,700 euros, that is a percentage of 65 percent that the brand has to contribute if an ET5 is sold in the Netherlands. Doesn’t really sound like a good business case…

Chinese government

The only way a brand like Nio can continue to exist is with the help of the Chinese government. In 2020, the brand was already on the verge of collapse. The state bank then invested 1.5 billion euros in Nio and a local government another 950 million.

The European Union is now launching an investigation into state aid in China for car brands there. That probably means import duties on Chinese cars. That all seems great, but it will probably have consequences for the European brands that export to China.

