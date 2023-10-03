Il president of Nintendo states that the first Nintendo Switch console cwill continue to see new software in the next fiscal year. In a new interview with Nikkei, a Shuntaro Furukawa was asked if the Switch’s lifespan could be extended beyond the six and a half years in which it is already on sale. Furukawa responded that Nintendo will continue to focus on the Switch until the end of the current fiscal year which will end in March 2024 e will continue to support the console with software in the following fiscal year which will end in March 2025. Below is the statement:

We are still working on Switch software for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, we hope to sustain the momentum of Zelda and the movie (Super Mario Bros) by focusing on the season of Christmas sales. On the hardware side, we will maximize not only new demand for the hardware, but also for those purchasing second consoles and replacements.

Currently, the release of Princess Peach Showtime (find our preview here) on Switch is scheduled for March 2024, just before the end of the fiscal year. The only known Switch games that will release after this are Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD e Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. Nintendo still has to comofficially mention plans for its next console. Recently, Nintendo showed tech demos for the Switch 2 behind closed doors at gamescom 2023. The release of the Switch’s successor obviously doesn’t mean that support for the Switch will end immediately. Nintendo has continued to support the 3DS with the software after the Switch launch. Following the release of the Switch in March 2017, Nintendo released 24 more retail games for the 3DS including Metroid: samus Returns e Detective Pikachu.

