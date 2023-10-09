Star Wars lovers have one more reason to get excited this December, as they’re releasing an exciting collection of video games for Nintendo Switch.

This collection, known as Star Wars: Heritage Pack, features seven classic titles from the franchise, some of which are considered gems by fans. They will now be available for Nintendo Switch.

The games included are the following:

Jedi Knight: Jedi AcademyJedi Knight II: Jedi OutcastEpisode I: RacerRepublic CommandoThe Force UnleashedKnights of the Old RepublicKnights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords

The exciting news is that five of these games will be available on a physical cartridge, meaning you’ll be able to enjoy the Star Wars action right from your Nintendo Switch. However, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will require a digital download.

An opportunity for fans of the saga.

This collection is an exciting opportunity to relive some of the franchise’s most beloved games. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, in particular, is a story that has left its mark on the gaming community and is hailed as one of the franchise’s best video games of all time.

Lucasfilm

Pre-order for the Star Wars: Heritage Pack is now available, meaning you can make sure you get your hands on this exciting pack when it releases in December. Whether you’re a fan of the old Star Wars Legends continuity or simply a lover of the saga’s games, this collection offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the galaxy far, far away.

In addition, you can enjoy all the series and movies of the saga on Disney Plus with this link.