Although it is relatively young, electronic entertainment grew rapidly and there are a lot of curious anecdotes in which the largest video game companies participated. One of them is Nintendo, which was close to buying ColecoVision.

In case you don’t know, the Japanese company’s attempts to break into the home console market date back further than the debut of the Famicom; In fact, this console may well not have existed as we knew it if it had not been for a failed deal between Nintendo and Coleco.

What happened between ColecoVision and Nintendo?

ColecoVision was a partner of Nintendo. The North American company obtained the license for Donkey Kong from Nintendo, which would allow it to include it in ColecoVision.

The collaboration did not end there, but on a later occasion Coleco’s vice president of product development, Bert Reiner, in the company of Leonard Greenberg (responsible for engineering and manufacturing at Coleco), visited the land of the rising sun to meet with the then president of Nintendo, Hiroshi Yamauchi.

Nintendo’s intention was to buy ColecoVision and thus gain ground in the console market (acquisitions of Microsoft or even ), since we remember that before Nintendo was known for selling cards or playing cards, although it had already launched the Color TV-Game and the Game & Watch. Coleco, for its part, was interested in selling ColecoVision to them.

This is something that was already known thanks to High Score! Expanded: The Illustrated History of Electronic Games, but in a new interview Reiner offered more details regarding the failed deal.

Why didn’t Nintendo buy ColecoVision?

Reiner recalled that they went to Nintendo offering her the ColecoVision with a 10% discount, giving preference to her, since other companies were offered it at full price, perhaps because of the relationship that both had already forged.

However, Nintendo wanted to make “its own deal,” as it planned to handle virtually everything, manufacturing, marketing, etc., but would only give Coleco 10% of each unit sold.

Although that figure would be lower than the price Coleco proposed, Reiner agreed with the deal: “I believed it was a good deal because we would do nothing and we would get 10% of each unit sold in Japan.”

Nintendo was close to buying ColecoVision

However, it was not enough, as in the end the proposal and the entire deal fell apart.

“We spent many hours—Leonard Greenberg and Yamauchi through a translator, of course—and finally we decided to quit and no deal was made. Yamauchi said—he spoke some Japanese—he said they would develop their own game (game console). Leonard Greenberg laughed. The rest is history. They, of course, entered the market and we lost,” the former Coleco executive recalled in an interview with Time Extension.

It’s almost certain that, regardless of whether the ColecoVision deal had been made, Nintendo would have prospered in the industry. But it’s fascinating to think how the potential purchase of ColecoVision would have affected… perhaps the company would have kept the name until now or at least used it in 1 or 2 generations and there would be no trace of the Famicom.

It is also somewhat curious that Coleco laughed at Nintendo after the purchase failed, something similar that happened when Microsoft tried to buy Nintendo or how to forget the way in which PlayStation was born after the alliance with Nintendo fell apart.

