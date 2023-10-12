An undoubtedly curious decision for Super Mario fans. We bring a compilation related to one of the most notable games that were announced for Nintendo Switch at the Nintendo Direct in June 2023. In this case, we are talking about the new video game starring Peach that will be released March 22, 2024: Princess Peach Showtime.

Princess Peach Showtime

Now, his main art has been updated. Although most of the image remains largely the same, Peach’s face has undergone significant adjustments in the image above. Both the main image of Peach and the smaller version of Peach in kimono now they look more determined faces.

This has happened in all versions of the game, even the Japanese one. Here you can see it, the old one vs the new one below:

After learning what his plot could be, Zippo, leaker who has been right about some leaks in the pastlike that of Super Mario Bros Wonder and also got it right with its existence and some other details, it offered some unpublished details about this installment.

