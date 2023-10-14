Nintendo has been present in the video game industry for almost 4 decades. The franchise burst onto the scene with two of the most important sagas in the history of video games.: Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda. Two franchises that after almost 40 years, have managed to maintain their popularity, becoming two true emblems of Nintendo and the history of video games internationally. The status of both sagas has remained at the top of Nintendo’s success pyramid.

Why has Nintendo managed to ensure that both sagas have remained the public’s favorites even 4 decades later? It is difficult to maintain the success of a game for so long, and even increase it as the years go by. In this article we will delve into the reasons behind why both Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda have managed to stay at the top of the crest of the wave of Nintendo’s success for 40 years, and those that remain.

The words of Takashi Tezuka

One of the keys that, over time, the Super Mario franchise managed to fit in so welland having expanded so much and always successfully, lies according to the series producer, Takashi Tezuka, in the permanence of the staff involved since the early days of the saga. This becoming a key part to maintain not only this series, if not also The Legend of Zelda. This knowledge and way of working has been passed on to new generations of developers and scriptwriters.

Thus maintaining Super Mario y The Legend of Zelda as industry leaders. Below we leave you some direct words from Tezuka on this topic:

“Many of them have been working in these franchises for a long time. For example, Mr. Eiji Aonuma became part of the Zelda team at some point and has been there throughout, and for Mario, it’s me! I think something that is very important for the Mario series, of course, is the level. “That’s the design philosophy.”

Nintendo’s philosophy has barely changed with respect to the two franchises

Nintendo’s level design philosophy has barely changed over the years. This essence It has been essential to maintain a loyal audience over the decades, as well as building both franchises as undisputed emblems of the Japanese company. The Super Mario franchise has in fact become the most visible face of Nintendo since its debut in 1985. Takashi Tezuka also left exclusive statements regarding this topic:

“When we create each individual course, we keep iterating, we keep searching, we keep working on it until we think it’s interesting; If it’s interesting to play or fun, it’s because someone made it fun. An important feature of 2D side-scrolling games is that you can still make changes to the course during the final stage of development. Of course, this cannot be achieved without excellent course editing tools. I think it is important to have tenacity and continue to strive to improve until the end, referring to the feedback from the focus groups.”

That Nintendo has prioritized the legacy and the way of working in its purest essence has meant that Super Mario and Zelda have remained two great sagas with the passage of time, and that in many cases have even improved with respect to their origins.

Shigeru Miyamoto and the gameplay of Super Mario and other games

For Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto, Super Mario’s gameplay catapulted him as one of the best platform games, until he became the absolute king of the genre. And with Zelda more of the same, it started in a certain way, and over the years, Nintendo knew how to adapt to the demands and changes in fantasy, adventure and action games. Giving us great games like Wind WakerTwilight Princess y BOTW, TOTK.

“It’s very intuitive because when you see a hole in the ground, you know to jump over it; when there is a high place, you want to climb it. When that intuitive and direct connection occurs, people are encouraged to say: ‘I want to try this. I want to get there. I want to challenge this.’ And then through that, they are rewarded with other gaming experiences. That feedback that creates, I think that’s the kind of game Mario is, and that’s probably why it can be so appealing to so many different people of both ages. but also between cultures and countries.”

Nintendo’s great commitment is to always listen to the community, and not only that, knowing how to adapt its games to what fans demand. The Legend of Zelda took a bold step with the arrival of Breath of the Wild, which ended up becoming GOTY and a great success for Nintendo Switch and to end the legacy of Wii U. Super Mario remains the king of Nintendo, and his most recent leap into the cinematic world has made Nintendo admit to wanting to expand as an entertainment industry general. And not just video games.

The words of Hidemaro Fujibayashi

Hidemaro Fujibayashi has held the position of Zelda director, having helmed projects such as BOTW, Tears of the Kingdom, and Skyward Sword. The goal with Zelda is to maintain the essence in the lore and personality of the characters, regardless of the gameplay that a certain title may or may not have. A risky move on the part of Nintendo, but one that has been channeled along a correct and necessary development path also to reach new users and also make the most veterans fall in love.

“I think some of this has to do with the fact that we have a unique and diverse set of people on our teams who have all kinds of hobbies; It’s not just people who play. And they have hobbies that they enjoy, they take that fun that they experience in their real lives and try to drop the essence of those elements into the games that they create. “Having that environment where they can freely develop and use their creativity.” I think including them in the games they are working on plays a fundamental role in creating very diverse and unique games.”

The brainstorming, character development, and complexity of the plot told in Zelda, is interwoven with the purest essence of the franchise. Which has been key to its growth and to adding fans and followers decade after decade. Zelda is subject to change, but Nintendo’s continued need to stay true to the essence of The Legend of Zelda is ultimately the secret to its success.

That, and not neglecting the opinions of the players, wherever they come from and whatever they are.

The legacy of Super Mario

Below we leave you a direct link to our article on all the Super Mario games ordered by release date. We are facing the saga that It is the jewel in the crown for Nintendo currently. Would you be willing to join us in reviewing almost 40 years of history?

The legacy of The Legend of Zelda

The Legend of Zelda has left stories for decades that have been weaving the most complex and rich lore in the Nintendo universe. so that you know more about the franchise and the impact that has had in the Great Japanese N, we invite you to read our article on all the Zelda races, as well as all the games and their chronology.