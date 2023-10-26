Nintendo publishes new rules on the content of its games, positioning itself regarding the use of mods and data mining.

Just as it has published its new policies on non-commercial tournaments, the Big N has updated its guidelines on creating content about your games. The new version of its guidelines clearly cites the use of mods and data mining (data mining), which Nintendo marks as “illegal, illicit or inappropriate content.”

Although there are already tools in charge of stopping data mining, as is happening with the new Denuvo technologies, this measure would go one step further. As stated in the new document “Rules regarding the use of Nintendo game content on online video and image publishing platforms” (Youtube and similar), the Big N reserves the right to “object to any content that we consider illegal, illicit, inappropriate or that does not comply with the standards” described in the document in question, you can consult it here.

Later in the same guidelines there is a question and answer section that has been expanded in the new version available since last October 24, 2023. One of the questions focuses on defining What are these illegal, illicit or inappropriate contents?s that the company talks about, with a response that highlights the following points:

“(Content that) includes videos, images and sound sources, among others, that cannot be used in normal games, or that have been obtained from programs through data mining or other methods.” “(Content that) involves the use of illegally copied or modified game programsgame programs created from materials copyrighted by Nintendo without prior authorization from Nintendo, or game programs obtained illegally.

The company can take actions in the event of publishing videos or images of mods of their games or content extracted from them through data mining. A measure that stops possible leaksbut that, on paper, could also stop certain findings about their video games.

