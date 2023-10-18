We are getting interesting news related to Nintendo Switch, since it has just been confirmed that the video that presented the console a little over 6 years ago was removed from the official Nintendo channel on YouTube, so several theories are already circulating about what could have happened. cause that movement.

The hybrid console could be living its last months of life

As you surely remember, Nintendo presented the hybrid console with an eye-catching trailer in which its main features were shared, such as the possibility of portable mode, the Joy-Con, the games it would include at launch and more.

Now, that video that added the song Ha Ha Ha Ha by White Denim has been removed from the official Nintendo account and the reason remains unclear, although rumors point to rights problems with the musical theme, or even relate to a possible new announcement from the company.

This is the post by user CarbVan on Reddit

As you could see, the publication was shared on the r/GamingLeaksAndRumours subsite of the popular platform, where they confirm that the video can no longer be found on the Nintendo account (it is only available on other channels).

It is worth mentioning that the community does not know why the video was removed, but the simplest and most likely answer is that it was removed due to a music licensing issue. According to the information shared, the White Denim song is going through legal problems and there is a debate about who its true owner is, which would be a sufficient reason to remove the video.

However, the user who shared the notice believes it could be something else, noting that Nintendo intentionally removed the Switch trailer to make way for an advertisement, perhaps related to the Nintendo Switch 2, as it has previously done with other Switch models. the platform.

It is worth mentioning that the latter is simply a rumor and we will have to wait to find out any news related to Nintendo Switch and its future.

Why do you think the hybrid video was deleted? Tell us in the comments.

