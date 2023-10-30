Here we get good news from SEGA. Apparently, they have launched a new promotion with offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Offers on Nintendo Switch

Offers have been announced for now only for Europe and Americaand you can take advantage of them until October 31, 2023. However, if you do not have a European or American account and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in any territory at this link.

Here you have them, with really tempting discounts that in Europe go below €2:

Juego

Precio Rebajado

SEGA Ages Alex Kidd in Miracle World

$3.19

SEGA Ages Columns II

$3.19

SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone

$3.19

SEGA Ages G-LOC Air Battle

$3.19

SEGA Ages Gain Ground

$3.19

SEGA Ages Herzog Zwei

$3.19

SEGA Ages Ichidant-R

$3.19

SEGA Ages Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar

$3.19

SEGA Ages Out Run

$3.19

SEGA Ages Phantasy Star

$3.19

SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo

$3.19

SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo 2

$3.19

SEGA Ages Sonic the Hedgehog 2

$3.19

SEGA Ages Space Harrier

$3.19

SEGA Ages Thunder Force AC

$3.19

SEGA Ages Virtua Racing

$3.19

SEGA Ages Wonder Boy: Monster Land

$3.19

SEGA Genesis Classics

$7.49

You can find them all on the official Nintendo website.

What do you think of these Switch offers? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link.

