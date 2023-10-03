Nintendo Switch he doesn’t intend to “hang up the controller” yet and it is none other than the president of Nintendo who tells us so Shuntaro Furukawa. In fact, the president gave an interview to the Japanese site Nikkei where he makes interesting statements on the future of the hybrid console:

“We are still working on software for Switch for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025” “In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, our goal has been to support the launch of Zelda and the Super Mario Bros. movie, while we will soon begin to focus on the holiday sales season. On the hardware side, we will maximize not only new demand for Nintendo Switch purchases, but also for those purchasing second consoles and replacements.”

The end seems to be still far away for Nintendo’s most successful console since the Nintendo Wii. With the claim that the support will continue for a long time to come, many fans are hoping to see titles like Metroid Prime 4 arrive on Switch instead of the hypothetical new Nintendo console.

Currently, for the rest, the release of Princess Peach Showtime is scheduled for March 2024, while the last two first parties that would be missing would be Luigi’s Mansion 2 and the recently announced remake of Paper Mario and the Millennial Portal.