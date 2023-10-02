The arrival of F-Zero 99 to Nintendo Switch Online seems to be causing some problems on user consoles.

He Nintendo Switch catalog It does not stop expanding to continue forming one of the most spectacular and extensive that has ever been seen in the video game sector. With all the rumors about the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2, the big N continues to focus on providing players with proposals to reach the end of the generation, which is why it has recently occurred the launch of F-Zero 99 through Nintendo Switch Online. However, several players are reporting problems with the console when running the title.

Through the Reddit forums, there are many who have reported that after playing F-Zero 99 on Nintendo Switch there is a burn-in on the screen image, causing the ghost image of one of the vehicles in the game to remain, remaining immovable. However, players have managed to find a solution for this problem, since It is not permanent and does not damage the screen as suchso the reports claim that everything returns to normal when you restart the console. You can see the effect it produces in the image we leave you below:

For now, Nintendo has not commented on this problem.but the most logical thing is that they are already working on an update of the title that avoids this inconvenience on the Nintendo Switch screen when running it.

Nintendo Switch 2 aims to have an overwhelming catalog

With the catalog currently existing on Nintendo Switch, the bar is really high for what will be its successor: Nintendo Switch 2. However, it seems that the start of the next machine from the Japanese company will be up to par, since one One of the best-known insiders in the sector suggests that we will see many future releases added to the Nintendo Switch 2 catalog, so the console will have strong support from external studios that will launch their titles on the system.

So, we will have to wait and see What does the arrival of these powerful titles mean for Nintendo Switch 2?which promises to be more than just a simple revision of the current console, with a power similar to that of the ASUS laptop, ROG Ally.

