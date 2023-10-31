Let’s go with the last post that we dedicate to this interesting promotion of free games for Nintendo Switch, attention! And as we told you a few days ago, Nintendo Switch has many varied free games in its catalogue. However, now others are added seven more are added to the list thanks to a fun Halloween promotion that we will tell you more about below.

Latest free Halloween game for Nintendo Switch

From the Wednesday October 25and for a whole week until Halloween, the studio No Gravity Games will give away a terrifying horror game totally free for Nintendo Switch. There is only one thing to keep in mind: you will have to have the previous day’s game to be eligible to redeem the next day’s game, so you will have to be constant if we want to claim them all.

In order to redeem the first game of the promotion, we will have to have a game from the studio already redeemed in our account. If we do not have any games from previous promotions, we can get one free by subscribing to the study’s newsletter through the following link.

First free game offered (10/25): Creepy Tale. Second free game offered (10/26): Inner Voices. Third free game offered (10/27): Pandemic Shooter. Fourth free game offered (10/28): Body of Evidence

Fifth free game offered (10/29): Connected Haunted

Sixth free game offered (10/30): Dream Alone

Seventh and last free game offered (10/31): Creepy Tale 2

You can redeem it by entering the study page if you meet the necessary requirements to do so.

To redeem Creepy Tale 2, you have to have the three previous games in your collection, as well as one additional one. If you didn’t arrive on time, you can buy them at a discount as part of Halloween offers of the company. Of course, if you want it, hurry up! This will only take effect until the end of the day.

As you already know, we have to point out that This promotion is only available for accounts in the Americas region no parental control (age limit). If you don’t have an American account, it’s very easy to create one to enjoy these games, so you shouldn’t worry!

What do you think? Will you take advantage of this offer of free games on Nintendo Switch? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments!