Interesting news from Kemco. Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with game discounts in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Offers have been announced for Europa y America. However, if you do not have an account in these territories and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the eShop in any region at this link.

Here you have them, available until October 25:

Onigo Hunter – 25% off Antiquia Lost – 50% off Asdivine Hearts – 50% off Asdivine Kamura – 50% off Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey – 50% off Dragon Lapis – 50% off Justice Chronicles – 35% discount Gale of Windoria – 35% off

What do you think of these game offers from the Nintendo Switch eShop? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link.

