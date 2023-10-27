If you have a Nintendo Switch, you can now enjoy a game that until now was exclusive to PlayStation on consoles.

He Nintendo Switch catalog It is especially broad, and everything indicates that the big N is not going to stop in these final stages of the generation, now that comments continue to arise in relation to Nintendo Switch 2, the successor to the current model. For this reason, the Kyoto-based company does not stop launching great titles like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which has turned out to be an absolute madness worthy of a candidate for Game of the Year. Furthermore, also they continue to sign agreements with third partiesallowing other titles to join your library.

Thus, it was recently announced that Salt & Sacrificewhich until now was exclusive to PlayStation consoles, will land on Nintendo Switch and PC next November 7. In this way, the metroidvania proposal developed by Ska Studios, which is the sequel to Salt & Sanctuarythe title in charge of starting the saga and which turned out to be an unexpected success, which is why they set out to develop its sequel under the PlayStation umbrella.

Salt & Sacrifice, the new release coming to Nintendo Switch

In A land filled with powerful and twisted wizards, the condemned marked inquisitors are in charge of the hunt.. A once peaceful kingdom is now thrown into chaos by tides of encroaching mages: merciless embodiments of elemental chaos. The marked inquisitors, a force of those destined to serve time, are once again mobilized to confront the existential threat of magic. A buried secret threatens to bring an ancient empire to the most miserable ruin. As a marked inquisitor, you will traverse the western frontier: pursuing, hunting and annihilating the wizards who roam the kingdom. Craft unique weapons and armor from the flesh and bones of the mages you defeat. Master dozens of unique weapons and runic arts: “safe” uses of the corrupted magic that your enemies control, the game is defined in the official description.

Therefore, On November 7th you will be able to enjoy this new title that is added to the Nintendo Switch catalogthus ending the exclusivity that Salt & Sacrifice had until now on PS5 and PS4.

