We don’t know how this game has been approved by Nintendo. In this case we are talking about a new title that Nintendo Switch has received.

Specifically, it is a controversial new game. Nintendo’s eShop has been questioned before for the quality of some games, with the latest criticism focusing on “Need for Spirit Drink & Drive Simulator” by INSTAMARKETINGANDGAME, as it crosses ethical boundaries.

The game requires players to deliver alcohol to parties while constantly drinking, blurring their vision and increasing collisions. Although the eShop page warns against drunk driving in real life, the inclusion of this game raises ethical concerns among many fans.

Besides, PEGI rated it suitable for children ages 3 and up.which has generated surprise and concern in the community.

