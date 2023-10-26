Nintendo Switch has been left without one of the games that had just been released on the eShop due to a discrepancy in the license.

Nintendo Switch has a very extensive catalog of video games that are available on the Japanese brand’s hybrid console. In fact, the efforts of the big N are currently focused on providing the machine with a final stretch before making the leap to Nintendo Switch 2, something that they are achieving in spades with great games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder. However, sometimes it is also time to say goodbye to some other game and that is precisely what has happened with Need for Spirit: Drink & Drive Simulator.

As several international media have pointed out, the eShop has removed one of its latest releases for Nintendo Switch, which is none other than the controversial Need for Spirit: Drink & Drive Simulator. The decision has been made because the game has an age rating that does not correspond to the content of the proposal, since it is based on drunk driving with terrible consequences for everything that crosses the road. Therefore, it will be necessary to see if at some point it is decided to modify the recommended minimum age to play Need for Spirit: Drink & Drive Simulator or, otherwise, will never be available again on Nintendo Switch.

Need for Spirit: Drink & Drive Simulator, new game removed from the eShop on Nintendo Switch

Need for Spirit: Drink & Drive Simulator is an ironic racing game, unique through its approach to the racing theme. You put yourself in the shoes of a professional driver with the task of transporting various alcoholic beverages, such as beer, liquor. wine and brandy, to certain places such as birthdays and other miscellaneous celebrations. If you think this mission will be easy, think again. The infrastructure will be challenging to say the least. Country roads, mountains and roads that resemble dirt roads will prove to be worthy adversaries on your way to a successful delivery, reads the official title description.

It remains to be seen if at some point it returns to the catalog of video games available for Nintendo Switch, but At the moment it is impossible to find it on the eShopso if you were waiting to play it, you will have to look for an alternative until the problem is solved.

