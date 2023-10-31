We have good news for Nintendo Switch Online users. We now have confirmed news available for this service regarding new free games on Switch! You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

We have learned that 3 games have already been confirmed on the way to this service, specifically from the NES and Game Boy catalog.

New games on Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo had already announced that the Mario Party game would be added to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack service and now we have new games for NES and Game Boy. ¡We can now enjoy them on Switch Online without needing the Expansion Pack!

They are the following:

Platform Title Description NES Devil World Early game by Shigeru Miyamoto, Takashi Tezuka and Koji Kondo, available for the first time in the US. Navigate treacherous mazes and avoid the devil’s schemes in this puzzle adventure. Be careful, as the devil controls everything. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans may recognize him as a Helper and now they have him among the free Switch Online games. NES The Mysterious Murasame Castle A mysterious and villainous force has taken control of Murasame Castle in feudal Japan. Join Takamaru, a brave young samurai apprentice, and use his sword and shuriken against waves of enemies on a journey to discover the source of the evil plaguing the land. Game Boy Castlevania Legends Go to Dracula’s castle and enter the heart of evil in this action-adventure game released for the Game Boy system in 1998. Take up arms as Sonia Belmont, the first of the legendary Vampire Slayers, and face the Prince of Darkness in this adventure that takes place before the original Castlevania game. The Castlevania story begins here!

This is the trailer published:

What do you think? We read you in the comments. You also have our complete coverage of Nintendo Switch Online on the web.

Fuente.