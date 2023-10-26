We have good news for all Nintendo Switch Online users, as Nintendo of America has just confirmed the next sample game that will be available. This is Cult of the Lamb, a delivery that you can play completely free from now on.

It’s time to control your livestock

As you probably know, sample games on the hybrid console are a complete and free version of a title, which is available in the platform’s catalog for a certain time.

Now, it has just been confirmed that the one chosen for this occasion is Cult of the Lamb, a game created by Massive Monster and Devolver Digital, who initially launched it in June 2022.

Here you can see the advertisement:

You can now download the game on the eShop

As you could see, Cult of the Lamb is now available and will remain so until October 31, so if you are an active Nintendo Switch Online user you better take advantage and discover everything the game can offer.

We remind you that this title can be purchased in the Nintendo Switch eShop for $399 MXN (standard version), but it received 40% and is available for only $239.40 during the sample days.

