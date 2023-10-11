The new software update for Nintendo Switch is now live, but the patch notes reveal that the company is breaking one of its unwritten rules; We leave you with its changes.

Nintendo update Switch to version 17.00 of the firmwareafter the recent 16.0.0, 16.0.1, 16.0.2 and 16.0.3 in 2023. The patch notes do not reveal much, but that is because it does not follow a ruler unwritten that has always been fulfilled.

As was the case with the aforementioned or the previous 15.0.0, the list of changes was always quite prominent. This was what used to happen when it was time to move on to round number updates.

But this is not the case on this occasion and, as can be expected in this case, the list of changes and new features is quite brief.

In fact, in one’s own Nintendo web it reads: “Version 17.0.0 (Released October 10, 2023 – General system stability improvements to improve user experience).”

Although it is a version change to another round number, it does not seem to change much except in terms of the general stability of the console to improve the user experience.

The OatmealDome dataminer has dived a little deeper; as usual: “Almost all system components have been updated. This is normal with large updates, since the entire operating system is rebuilt with a newer version of the SDK,” he comments:

In a response he says: “New code error messages added, several HOME menu messages have been modified and several graphical user interface files have been modified and/or time zone data has been updated.”

Several changes have also been made to the list of swear words, ‘thot’ and ‘reeee’ have been banned in all languages. “Several offensive expressions have been blocked for censorship in Japanese and other offensive terms have been added in all languages.”

This time it has been modified in territory beyond the Japanese, the version follows 16.1.0 released at the end of August 2023 and which came with various stability improvements.

A console with Joy Con and games like Fortnite or Zelda always improves

It could be that there are also some hidden improvements as a protective measure against the arrival of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, since it is known about the Denuvo system on Nintendo Switch.

Although we are not sure about it either, we only leave ‘possible’ options for an update that does not implement anything new.

Nintendo Switch updates to version 17.00Did you expect to see more improvements?