Good news related to this Nintendo case. In this case we are talking about news focused on the company and Japanese sales of Nintendo Switch.

Specifically, it seems that these are going at a good pace. Halfway through the company’s 2023/2024 fiscal year, Switch has sold 2.28 million units in Japan alone.

Along with this information, the following have been offered today by VGC:

They claim that the numbers it is achieving are impressive for this late phase of the Switch’s life cycle, but the most surprising thing is that exceed previous year’s sales. During the same period in Nintendo’s previous fiscal year, the Switch had sold 2.15 million units in Japan. If Nintendo maintains this pace, the Switch’s sixth fiscal year in Japan could surpass its fifth. The success is partly attributed to a strong catalog of games, such as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and the launch of the console’s red OLED Mario edition.

