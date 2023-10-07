Good offers are coming for users interested in Nintendo products! This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for games of Nintendo Switch at a good price, specifically from the series of Atelier games. You already know that you can also consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

That’s right, in the European and American eShop They are currently offering us several titles at a temporarily reduced price. This is a truly outstanding set, so we definitely recommend taking a look at the offer. You can find our tutorial on how to create a European or American account from any territory here.

You can now see their availability below, as they last until today October 9, 2023:

Atelier Arland series Deluxe Pack – $58.49 (normally $89.99) Atelier Ayesha DX – $25.99 (normally $39.99) Atelier Escha & Logy DX – $25.99 (normally $39.99) Atelier Firis DX – $25.99 (normally $39.99) Atelier Lulua – $29.99 (normally $5 9.99) Atelier Lydie & Suelle DX – $25.99 (normally $39.99) Atelier Meruru DX – $25.99 (normally $39.99) Atelier Rorona DX – $25.99 (normally $39.99) Atelier Ryza – $29.99 (normally $59.99) Atelier Ryza 2 – $29.99 (normally $59.99) Atelier Ryza 3 – $44.99 ( normally $59.99) Atelier Shallie DX – $25.99 (normally $39.99) Atelier Sophie 2 – $35.99 (normally $59.99) Atelier Sophie DX – $25.99 (normally $39.99) Atelier Totori DX – $25.99 (normally $39.99)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is undoubtedly a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar summer offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

Source: eShop.