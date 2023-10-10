Among all the offers that we can find today from Amazon, there is room for switch games. These products usually maintain their price throughout the year, so a discount of this type is something that cannot be missed. Next, we leave you with the games that you can find on sale and a discounted pre-release that you will possibly buy with your eyes closed.

Minecraft

The game most desired by the little ones in the house enjoys 13% to reach a more than appetizing 19.90 euros. There are no longer excuses to deny the purchase to the smallest in the house. Buy it and start creating worlds infinitely.

Nintendo Switch Sports

What was one of the best-known Wii games also received its corresponding version on Switch. Play sports at home and beat your own records with the most fun and crazy tests, but always thinking about playing sports at home.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

If you have always dreamed of retiring to the countryside and living life in peace, in Animal Crossing you will find just that. Create your plot, shape your home and, if you want, you can also interact with neighbors and visit other friends on their remote islands to exchange resources, food and memories.

Pikmin 4

Released very recently, in Pikmin 4 we will have to lead our squad of small creatures to overcome small challenges and puzzles using the skills of each of these tiny little beings.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby’s latest adventure takes us to a new world of color where nature has camped at its ease. You’ll have to fight enemies and encounter many surprises, but you’ll have Kirby’s inimitable power: being able to turn into anything!

Pokémon Purple and Pokémon Scarlet

The latest generation of Pokémon awaits you for the first time in an open world where you can discover all kinds of beasts, train them and battle to increase your Pokémon collection. With the new multiplayer mode you can play with a total of 4 people simultaneously and discover the secrets of the region together.

Splatoon 3

The classic Switch multiplayer that cannot be missing from any user’s collection. If you don’t have their services on your shelf, it is a mandatory purchase that you will have to make no matter what. Now for 38.80 euros.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-boot Camp

The remastering of the Game Boy Advance classic came to Nintendo Switch to once again offer that fantastic turn-based strategy game in which you design your army and fight against squads with the idea of ​​capturing towns and bases in order to achieve victory. Very addictive.

Everybody 1 2 Switch!

If there is a game that uses the full potential of the Joy-Cons, it is this Everybody 1 2 Switch!, and with the help of crazy games and hilarious tests you will have a great time with your friends to see who is able to complete the tasks best. tests that arise.

Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is the latest installment of the strategy saga developed on the continent of Elyos. Command your army, forge alliances, and face strategic challenges in an epic fantasy world. Experience the thrill of battle in this acclaimed entry in the series, now on sale.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

The next great Mario game sends us back to the 2D perspective to give us the opportunity to play one of the most fun and challenging titles in recent years. If you feel like playing it, this offer will allow you to buy it at a discount on the launch price.