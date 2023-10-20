The leaks about Nintendo Switch 2 and its potential do not stop. A reliable source has now spoken about the alleged technology that will power the system and help make your games look amazing. According to NateTheHate, the console will have support for some of the most important features of Nvidia DLSS 3.5 and with technology Ray Reconstruction.

Powerful Nvidia technology would power Nintendo Switch 2

Find out: Will Nintendo Switch 2 be backward compatible? Leaks worry players

Related video: Everything we know about Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch would be powered by this Nvidia technology

For months it has been said that Switch 2 will use Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) Technology from Nvidia. Now, various insiders are discussing which version of the tool will be available on the Nintendo console.

Initially, it was said that the system would have support for DLSS 3.1, but now it is said that it will actually be DLSS 3.5. Insiders agree that the Nintendo console will only have support for some key functions of said technology.

Specifically, it is said that Switch 2 will not have the function to add frames per second and improve the gaming experience through artificial intelligence. Despite this, it would have tools to offer high-quality ray tracing.

NateTheHate mentioned Ray Reconstruction technology, which is based on the use of AI to create ray-traced images in games. Furthermore, he added that the quality of this Ray Reconstruction will depend on how the technology is implemented and how the developers take advantage of it.

Nintendo has not confirmed any technical details of its new console, so you should consider this information as just another rumor. It will be best to wait for official details on the technical specifications of the hardware.

In case you missed it: Nintendo Switch 2: supposed price, release date and console models filtered

Find all the news related to the successor to the Nintendo Switch at this link.

Related video: Nintendo Switch will be the best-selling console in history

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente