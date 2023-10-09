Two titles from well-known sagas are added to the Pokémon project for 2024 or a new 3D Mario.

Nintendo Switch 2 would already be preparing its first games

Over the last few weeks, rumors have been multiplying about the successor to Nintendo Switch, which despite not having been mentioned by the big N, are just around the corner. Today there has been talk of the possibility that the console has two models, although now a new rumor indicates two new games that would be in development.

A new and revolutionary Mario 3D or a Pokémon project for 2024 have been some of the most popular first-party proposals in recent days, although the well-known leaker Necrolipe enters the scene to reveal that a new installment of Monster Hunter is in the works. development for the future Nintendo console. As Comicbook states, this project would not have to be exclusive, so it could also reach PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

The next Monster Hunter, which hopes to be a demanding game, It would be in line with a higher performance console, especially considering that Monster Hunter World did not reach Nintendo Switch due to the lack of capacity of the hybrid console. In this way, Nintendo Switch 2 would be closer to PS5 and Xbox Series than the current console is to PS4 and Xbox One.

Super Monkey Ball, on the way to Nintendo Switch 2

For his part, the well-known Nintendo leaker Zippo anticipates a new Super Monkey Ball game for Nintendo Switch. SEGA would have prepared the announcement of the title for next year, being one of the first launches of the console. The saga has been present on Wii or Nintendo 3DS, having on the hybrid console Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania, the definitive experience with 300 stages of Super Monkey Ball, Super Monkey Ball 2 and Super Monkey Ball Deluxe along with 12 mini-games.

In the last few hours there is also talk of a distant release date for Nintendo Switch 2 compared to what was expected, so we will have to be very attentive to discover how much time there really is left to make a new generation leap.

