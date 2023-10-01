Another game for this console? We recently received details about the date and more technical details of this console and an alleged clue in the last Nintendo Direct, and now we continue to receive news about the rumor of the successor to Nintendo Switch. In this case, it focused on the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 and revealed alleged details about storage space and more. Then we knew that this Switch 2 would already have a release date according to the latest rumors and now more details are available.

This time, the information focuses on a supposed game on this platform, after learning that Far Cry 7 would be a launch one. Nintendo Universe editor Necrolipe states that Capcom is preparing Monster Hunter 6 for the new Nintendo, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The Monster Hunter games have always been a financial success on Nintendo consoles, which makes the rumor credible. Confirmation will come when Nintendo officially reveals the platform, so we’ll stay tuned.

As for the Switch successor console rumors, VGC offered more details on the date, handheld mode, cartridges, and more. Then the president of Nintendo spoke about it. We also had a rumor that it would be shown at Gamescom and it was later confirmed that it had been shown there but behind closed doors. Finally, we received another rumor that pointed to backward compatibility, camera and more and another one about a Breath of the Wild demo and another that equated it to the graphics of PS5 and Xbox One.

What did you think of the information? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can take a look at what we would consider essential in a Nintendo Switch 2. Don’t miss it!

Fuente.